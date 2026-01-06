Dubai Municipality, KHDA launch initiative to plant 20,000 trees

DUBAI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- To mark the 20th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, assuming leadership of Dubai, Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) launched an initiative to plant 20,000 trees across parks, residential neighbourhoods, and educational institutions.

The initiative reflects H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of sustainability as a core element of the development journey and a shared national and community responsibility.

The initiative aims to create a lasting environmental and social impact, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global leader in sustainable development. It supports afforestation, encourages collaboration, fosters environmental responsibility, and empowers society to build a greener, more sustainable Dubai.

The initiative features tree-planting and afforestation activities involving public and private entities, schools, universities, and community members, promoting engagement and environmental awareness.

To support this initiative, Dubai Municipality has designated several parks for planting, including Al Barsha South, Al Barsha Pond Park, Nakheel Park in Al Aweer, the Quranic Garden in Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar Second, Blossoms Park at Nad Al Sheba, Al Safa Park in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Quoz Pond Park, and Al Warqa’a 3.

Participating schools and universities will be invited by KHDA to register the varieties and actual number of trees they plan to plant. KHDA will then coordinate with Dubai Municipality to deliver the saplings, ensuring smooth implementation and the achievement of the initiative’s goals.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said that the initiative honours the development journey led by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and reflects his enduring impact, serving as a model for transforming national milestones into sustainable projects that create a lasting legacy for future generations.

He noted that the initiative aims to expand green spaces across Dubai, foster community participation in tree planting and environmental protection, and advance the Urban Environment pillar under the ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033’, strengthening Dubai’s reputation as a sustainable and thriving city.

Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of KHDA, said that the initiative reflects H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of maintaining a green and thriving environment, promoting sustainability as a core value, and fostering a forward-looking approach to education and community development.

She added that the initiative reflects gratitude from future generations and the wider community for H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s 20 years of visionary leadership. Every seed or sapling planted in schools today will grow into a lasting legacy, showcasing how Dubai and the UAE have become global models of development, innovation, and sustainability. She noted that the initiative also aims to instil values of environmental responsibility, cooperation, and belonging.

The initiative supports the Dubai Green Project, aiming to expand landscaped and green areas across the emirate, increase per capita access to greenery, and promote a healthier environment that enhances quality of life, in line with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.

The initiative is part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to expand green spaces across the emirate, improving air quality, mitigating climate change, and enhancing Dubai’s urban landscape with a blend of distinctive architecture and sustainable landscaping.