Severe snow, ice cause six deaths in France, disrupt transport

PARIS, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Severe snow and ice have caused traffic accidents in France, resulting in six fatalities.

Public transportation services in the Île-de-France region, encompassing Paris and its suburbs, have resumed normal operations. However, hazardous road conditions persist in the western provinces due to ongoing slippery surfaces.

The French Ministry of Transport reported that heavy snowfall led to the closure of six airports in northern and western France this morning, while operations at Paris airports continued without flight cancellations.