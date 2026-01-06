Central African Republic President wins third term

BANGUI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Elections Authority (ANE) in the Central African Republic has announced that President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has won a third presidential term, after securing an absolute majority in the first round of the presidential elections held on December 28.

According to the ANE, President Faustin Archange Touadéra, the candidate of the United Hearts Movement (MCU), received 76.15% of the votes in the preliminary results, ahead of former Prime Minister Anicet-Georges Dologuélé, who obtained 14.66%, followed by former Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra with 3.19%.