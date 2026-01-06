Philippines raises Mayon Volcano alert to level three

MANILA, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Philippines today raised the alert level for Mayon Volcano in Albay province, central Philippines, warning of the possibility of explosive activity in the coming days or weeks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology advised residents near the centre of volcanic activity to stay away from the danger zone, which extends for six kilometres, calling for evacuation due to the potential for lava flows, falling rocks, and other associated hazards. The institute raised the alert level to three on a five-level scale, indicating the formation of a lava dome at the volcano’s summit.