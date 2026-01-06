Joint ministerial statement between United Arab Emirates, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- On 6th January 2026, the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia held high-level discussions during the working visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

Both sides reaffirmed the depth of their longstanding strategic partnership, and the strong foundations of mutual respect and cooperation that define the UAE-Ethiopia relationship.

Both sides reaffirmed their comprehensive and strategic partnership in the promotion and defense of each other’s peace and security, territorial integrity and economic interests.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review key developments in peace and security across the region and beyond, where both sides underscored their shared commitment to promoting stability and advancing lasting peace.

Both sides also recalled the convening of the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan, co-hosted by the UAE, Ethiopia, IGAD, and the AU on the margins of the AU Summit in February 2025, which mobilised regional and international support to address Sudan’s humanitarian situation.

The UAE and Ethiopia condemned attacks against civilians by the warring parties. They called on both warring parties to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel. The two sides underlined that the primary responsibility for ending the civil war lies with both warring parties.

In addition to regional security matters, both sides discussed global priorities. The UAE welcomed Ethiopia’s preparations for COP32 where both sides agreed to build on the outcomes of COP28, the UAE Consensus, a historic agreement by 198 Parties, that provide a strong foundation to advance the climate agenda for COP32. The UAE underscored its readiness to cooperate with the Ethiopian Presidency towards a successful delivery of an ambitious climate outcome.

Both sides highlighted the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal, which will be convened in the UAE at the end of 2026, to accelerate the implementation of SDG6 (Clean Water & Sanitation). Both sides acknowledged the UAE’s efforts in advancing water technology and innovation to scale up sustainable water solutions, and the importance of exploring areas of cooperation in the field.

Both sides underscored their shared commitment to advancing peace, addressing challenges that threaten regional stability, and reinforcing the strength of their longstanding strategic partnership.