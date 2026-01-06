Abu Dhabi strengthens cruise hub status with Celestyal Discovery homeporting

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the homeporting of Celestyal Discovery in the emirate, marking a further milestone in Abu Dhabi’s development as a leading cruise hub and reinforcing its long-term partnership with Celestyal.

The announcement builds on the continued growth of Celestyal’s operations in Abu Dhabi and was marked by a maiden call ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organisations.

The programme also included a mangrove planting activity at Jubail Mangrove Park, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism development.

Haitham Ali Khamis, Director of Tourism Product Development at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The homeporting of Celestyal Discovery in Abu Dhabi is a strong vote of confidence in the emirate’s cruise infrastructure and long-term vision. It reflects our focus on building a robust cruise ecosystem that delivers seamless port operations, meaningful visitor experiences and sustainable growth for our partners and the wider destination.”

Chris Theophilides, CEO at Celestyal, stated, “Abu Dhabi is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting cruise hubs in the world, and this long-term partnership marks an important milestone in Celestyal’s growth across the region. We are delighted to work with AD Ports Group to support the emirate’s ambitious vision and to deliver exceptional experiences for visitors from across the globe.”

The event was attended by Captain Nikos Vasileiou, captain of the vessel; Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal; Captain George Koumpenas, chief operating officer; Alexios Economou, vice president of hotel operations and passenger services; Mohamed Wagdy, vice president of cruise and marina leisure development; and Haitham Ali Khamis, director of tourism product development at DCT Abu Dhabi.

As part of its deployment from Abu Dhabi, Celestyal Discovery will operate the cruise line’s new three-, four- and seven-night “Iconic Arabia” itineraries, sailing roundtrip from the emirate. The routes include calls at Doha, Qatar; Khasab, Oman; Dubai, UAE; Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE; and maiden visits to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. All sailings will run through to March 2026.

During the same season, Celestyal Journey will operate a separate seven-night “Desert Days” itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Doha or Dubai and calling at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

A mangrove planting initiative at Jubail Mangrove Park formed a central part of the maiden call programme and highlighted the importance both partners place on environmental stewardship. The activity aimed to raise awareness of Abu Dhabi’s coastal ecosystems while contributing directly to conservation efforts.

The homeporting supports the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which prioritises sustainable tourism growth, diversification of visitor experiences, and stronger collaboration across the maritime and tourism sectors. Cruise passengers homeporting from Abu Dhabi benefit from direct access to the emirate’s cultural, leisure and natural attractions, including the Saadiyat Cultural District, as well as desert, coastal and urban experiences.

With Celestyal Discovery now homeported in the emirate, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a cruise destination that offers operational reliability, long-term partnership opportunities and a distinctive experience for guests both at sea and on shore.