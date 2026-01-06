Saud bin Saqr receives delegation from Harvard Kennedy School

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, a delegation from the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation and Member of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah, Dr. Tarek Masoud, Ford Foundation Professor of Democracy and Governance at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, along with a number of faculty members and students.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the delegation and exchanged views with them on the importance of strengthening academic and knowledge exchange in building bridges of cooperation between educational institutions. Discussions also focused on benefiting from advanced expertise in specialised academic programmes, student exchange and the implementation of joint research projects.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s keenness to provide an integrated educational environment based on quality and innovation, keeping pace with global developments. He noted that this contributes to preparing informed and qualified generations capable of actively contributing to the nation’s development journey and enhancing its regional and global competitiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the level of fruitful cooperation between universities and educational institutions in the emirate and their American counterparts, highlighting its role in exchanging academic expertise and strengthening scientific research efforts, which contributes to developing students’ capabilities and enhancing higher education outcomes.

Members of the Harvard University delegation expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm reception and generous hospitality, commending the emirate’s developmental and educational achievements and the attractive environment it provides for academic and research partnerships, affirming their aspiration to build fruitful and sustainable cooperation with educational entities in the emirate.