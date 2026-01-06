Sharjah Ruler: Kalba 'Pearl of the East' to shine brightly in two years

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, revealed a project to build hotel apartments opposite Al Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, equipped with family rooms, parking spaces and driver rooms, to suit families of tourists.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan stressed that development is proceeding at full speed in Kalba, promising the people of the city known as the “Pearl of the East” a real gem that they will be proud of and whose light will shine within two or three years after the completion of all development projects.

In a recent phone interview on the "Direct Line" program of Sharjah Radio and Television, Sheikh Dr. Sultan discussed the situation of the old houses located across from Souq Al Jubail in Kalba.

He explained that the problems with these properties come from disagreements among the owners and the Town Planning and Survey Department. The owners have different positions: one wants their land back, another is seeking compensation, and yet another is hoping for alternative compensation. This lack of agreement has made matters difficult, especially since the area, which includes small old houses and two shops, isn't suitable for new development at this time.

To address this issue, the authorities have proposed expanding the owners’ land by adding nearby vacant government land. This would make the properties better for construction. Their aim is to bring all the owners together in one area. H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan stressed the importance of keeping open lines of communication with each owner and working together to make sure everyone is satisfied with the solution, emphasizing a kind and considerate approach to resolving the situation.

The Ruler of Sharjah has announced a new project to build hotel apartments that will provide better accommodation options for tourists and their families. This project is designed to provide more spacious and affordable lodging, which many travelers prefer over traditional large hotels. The new apartments will include amenities such as parking spaces and a room for drivers.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also reassured property owners that any land needed for important public projects—such as schools, mosques, and hospitals—will be acquired fairly, and that this new hotel apartment project does not require any owners to relinquish their land. They are welcome to participate if they want, but it’s not mandatory.

In addition, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan discussed progress in Kalba, a nearby area, and mentioned that there have been significant efforts to update and revitalize the city while also preserving its historical buildings. H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan is optimistic that in the next two to three years, the development of Kalba will be completed.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi expressed his commitment to the development of the Al Tarif area, stating, “The area has been thoroughly surveyed and is now poised for development. The community desires clean housing, and we are actively working on improving all the homes. As evident, efforts are underway to enhance the sewage network and upgrade the roads throughout the region. I am closely monitoring the progress with Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, a Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works, urging him to expedite the completion of these projects. Additionally, we are instructing Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, to efficiently coordinate and finalize the street improvements. With God's grace, Kalba will remain a secure place, with a focus on cleanliness and tranquility, ensuring that its residents continue to enjoy a dignified and pleasant life, God willing.”

The Ruler concluded his speech by committing to transforming Kalba into a true jewel that its citizens can be proud of, highlighting that progress is taking its course.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan noted that visitors to the University of Kalba, situated by the lake, were so impressed with its location that they initially mistook it for a hotel, as such beautiful settings for educational institutions are rare in other countries, acknowledging the university's distinctiveness in both structure and academic offerings, mentioning that its reputation is attracting international interest.

Delegates from China have shown interest in implementing the University of Kalba's educational programs in their country, and as a result, a delegation from the university will travel to China to assist in this initiative. The Ruler congratulated the people of Kalba on these advancements and extended his wishes for continued success and prosperity for all.