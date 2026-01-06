UAE President awards Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi First-Class Order of Zayed II

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi the First-Class Order of Zayed II, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi at his home in Abu Dhabi and presented him with the award.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi's dedicated efforts and outstanding contributions throughout his diplomatic career, as well as his high level of professional competence. Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his best wishes for Al Suwaidi's continued health and success.