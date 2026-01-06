Abdulla Al Hamed: National Media Authority unifies national voice, conveys UAE story to world

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), said that establishing NMA was not merely creating a regulatory body, but launching a powerful media catalyst that unifies the national voice, safeguards achievements, and conveys the UAE’s inspiring story to audiences around the world through a forward-looking vision rooted in the constants of national identity.

In a post on his account on the X platform, Al Hamed said that the vision of the wise leadership in developing the media sector is based on a deep conviction in the need for a media ecosystem capable of keeping pace with the language of the times, stressing that media is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and a shield that protects the nation’s achievements, promotes them, and strengthens the UAE’s positive reputation in various forums.

Al Hamed expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the valued confidence placed in him through his appointment as Chairman of the NMA, affirming that this mandate represents a national responsibility that requires him and the Authority’s team to translate His Highness’s vision into building a modern and strong national media sector that aligns with the UAE’s ambitions and embodies its standing as a global model of leadership and innovation.

He added that the achievements realised by the media sector in recent years would not have been possible without the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, alongside the close follow-up and continued support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. He noted that this support formed the cornerstone in developing an advanced media system capable of innovation and addressing challenges.

Al Hamed affirmed that the NMA will work to entrench a professional and advanced media ecosystem that keeps pace with rapid digital transformations and strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global media hub, with a focus on innovation and creativity in content production that reflects the values of tolerance, openness and progress.

He explained that priorities for the next phase include building the capacities of national media professionals, empowering young talents, strengthening strategic partnerships with local and international media institutions, and developing an environment that stimulates creativity and innovation in the media sector.

He stressed that the Authority will work in a spirit of teamwork with government and private media institutions alike to realise the UAE’s vision of producing positive media content that contributes to promoting the values of coexistence and peace.

He pointed out that the coming phase requires sustained efforts to consolidate a national media system befitting the UAE’s stature, one that speaks with a unified, strong and influential voice, without compromising the richness of its diversity or the depth of its national identity.