TRENDS, Argentina’s CARI explore research, cooperation prospects

ABU DHABI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory convened a joint discussion session in Abu Dhabi with the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) to advance international research dialogue and expand avenues for knowledge-based cooperation.

The session addressed key issues in academic research, AI applications, and opportunities for research partnerships and the exchange of expertise among international think tanks.

The TRENDS delegation was led by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, while CARI was represented by its President Dr. Francisco Santibañes. Several TRENDS researchers also attended the session.

Discussions focused on the rapid transformations shaping the global research environment, the growing role of artificial intelligence in supporting strategic studies, data analysis and policymaking, and the ethical and regulatory challenges associated with deploying advanced technologies in research and intellectual work.

Dr. Al-Ali underscored the importance of building robust research partnerships capable of producing in-depth knowledge that responds to accelerating geopolitical and technological shifts. He noted that AI has become a central tool in enhancing the quality and efficiency of research, provided it is applied within clear scientific and ethical frameworks.

Dr. Santibañes highlighted the value of strengthening cooperation between think tanks in Latin America and the Arab world, noting that exchanging research expertise and integrating perspectives contribute to a deeper understanding of shared international challenges and open new horizons for collaboration in strategic studies and international relations.

The dialogue also featured focused discussions on practical experiences in leveraging AI in futures studies, public opinion analysis, and decision-making support, alongside presentations of selected research projects implemented by TRENDS in collaboration with international partners.