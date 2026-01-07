International Charity Organisation delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

AJMAN, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Charity Organisation, headed by Secretary-General Dr. Khaled Al-Khaja, is visiting Kyrgyzstan to inspect and inaugurate 70 charitable and humanitarian initiatives implemented under the organisation’s ‘Winter Frost’ campaign, which aims to support vulnerable communities.

The projects focus on building, maintaining and furnishing homes; providing coal and firewood for heating; maintaining, renovating and heating mosques; sponsoring orphans and low-income families; and providing medical support to patients. They also include programmes to support productive families, alongside other charitable initiatives.

Dr. Al-Khaja said the visit comes as part of the Winter Frost campaign, one of the organisation’s key seasonal initiatives aimed at providing warmth and protection to vulnerable groups, particularly in countries where temperatures fall below zero.

He called on donors to contribute to supporting these initiatives and expressed appreciation for their continued support of the organisation’s campaigns throughout the year.

The visit is the first field mission conducted by the organisation in 2026. It will be followed by 12 additional visits during the year, aligned with seasonal campaigns, notably Ramadan and Eid Al Adha.