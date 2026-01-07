AGMC named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit’s fourth edition

DUBAI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, announced that AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates will join the summit’s upcoming fourth edition as Strategic Transport Partner. The Summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, is taking place from 9th to 11th January 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

Through this strategic partnership with AGMC, the 1 Billion Followers Summit audience will learn about the major transformations shaping the transportation sector and the pivotal role of leading global companies in driving its progress. This collaboration underscores the summit's mission to showcase the cutting-edge innovations that define the future of mobility, offering exceptional experiences with advanced driving and breakthrough technology.

AGMC, in turn, aims to showcase BMW's core philosophy of innovation, performance and design.This approach aligns perfectly with the 1 Billion Followers Summit's objective of fostering an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, while integrating the latest technological trends with the vision of shaping the future.

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “Our partnership with AGMC represents the fusion of creative content and advanced technological innovation. This collaboration will give our summit's audience, which includes 15,000 creators with a collective reach of 5.6 billion followers and over 30,000 total attendees, a firsthand experience with BMW's smart mobility technologies. This experience will empower them to craft compelling stories that showcase the innovation, technical prowess, and engineering excellence shaping the future of the automotive industry.”

Dr Hamid Haqparwar, CEO of AGMC, commented, “We are thrilled to be supporting the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. Our partnership with the Summit provides us with the perfect opportunity to foster the growth of the UAE’s creator economy, while also showcasing our support of the UAE’s National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries. Our aim is not only to provide mobility support, but to inspire creators to create meaningful content to drive the industry forward.”

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit features 580+ sessions and specialised networks, and will host 15,000+ content creators and influencers, 500+ expert speakers with a collective following of 3.5+ billion, and 150+ CEOs and global experts. The event is set to attract over 30,000 attendees from around the globe.

The upcoming edition has announced several new global initiatives, including the world’s largest AI-generated film award, valued at US$1 million, launched in collaboration with Google; as well as the Creators Ventures Accelerator, part of the second edition of the Creators Ventures programme, organised and supported by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global.