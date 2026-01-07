GCAA accredits 5 UAV training centres in UAE

DUBAI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has accredited five specialised training centres for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), as part of its efforts to develop professional competencies and enhance the capabilities of personnel in the UAE civil aviation sector.

This achievement represents an important step in organising and advancing technical and administrative training programmes related to UAS, in line with national requirements and international standards, and reflects the GCAA’s commitment to the highest levels of safety.

The accredited centres are: Versa Aerospace, Exponent e-Commerce DWC, RCG for Wireless Aircraft Trading, Emirates Falcons Aviation, and Falcon Eye Drones Planning & Aerial Photography Services.

Accreditation was granted after each centre successfully met the comprehensive regulatory requirements set by the GCAA for UAS operations.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said, "Accrediting these five centres demonstrates our commitment to developing national capabilities in UAV operations and equipping professionals with the latest technical skills. This achievement strengthens the UAE’s position as a regional hub for aerial innovation, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in unmanned aircraft operations."

This accreditation aims to expand the availability of certified training programmes, creating new educational and professional opportunities in the UAV sector and reinforcing the UAE’s status as a regional leader in aerial innovation.