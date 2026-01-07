Sultan bin Ahmed chairs 60th meeting of UOS board of trustees

SHARJAH, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), and Chairman of its Board of Trustees, chaired the 60th meeting of the Board at his office at the university.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed the Board members and expressed his pleasure at the continued effective efforts to achieve progress across academic, research, and administrative fields. These efforts have positioned the University of Sharjah prominently in global rankings across various disciplines.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the university’s qualitative achievements and its ability to maintain a distinguished standing among leading universities through continuous updates to infrastructure, programmes, and research initiatives.

He highlighted the alignment of academic offerings with international developments, contemporary technological advances, economic sector needs, and the aspirations of younger generations in the modern technology-driven era.

The Board approved the graduation of a new cohort of students who completed their requirements by the end of Summer Semester 2024–2025 and Fall Semester 2025–2026. A total of 1,607 students graduated, comprising 1,213 bachelor’s degree holders, 4 postgraduate diploma graduates, 314 master’s graduates and 76 doctoral graduates.

The Board approved the launch of several pioneering academic programmes that respond to evolving labour market needs and rapid technological progress. These include: PhD in Artificial Intelligence, PhD in Digital Transformation, Doctorate Residency in Dentistry, MSc in Artificial Intelligence for Biomedical Applications and Healthcare, BSc in Artificial Intelligence, and MSc in Quantum Science and Technology.

Approval was also granted for the establishment of a Centre for Artificial Intelligence Applications, focusing on advanced applied research and practical AI uses in education and scientific research. The Board further approved the creation of a Strategic Partnerships Office to serve as a central platform for supervising, coordinating, evaluating, and sustaining strategic partnerships with external stakeholders, ensuring alignment with the university’s mission, vision, and strategic plan.

The Board approved shortening the duration of the Bachelor’s programme in Oral and Dental Medicine and Surgery to five years, endorsed proposed amendments to the General Education Programme, and adopted an updated university governance framework and organisational structure to enhance transparency, review mechanisms, and decision-making across administrative levels.

Members of the Board reviewed reports on scientific research, continuous development plans for the research environment, new research centres, national and international academic rankings and accreditations, and the updated University Strategy 2024–2030 (EDGE). The strategy is built on four pillars: enhancing Emiratisation in academic and administrative roles, comprehensive digital transformation, deepening regional and international cooperation, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students and graduates.

The Board approved the promotion of 21 faculty members, including 11 to Professor and 10 to Associate Professor, and reviewed reports covering external review, internal audit, risk management, and Emiratisation within the 2024–2030 strategy.

The Board heard a comprehensive report by Professor Dr Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, detailing institutional performance and achievements, progress on the strategic plan, infrastructure development, institutional capacity-building, community engagement, and local, regional, and international relations.

The meeting was attended by, among others: Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; Dr Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Professor Dr Esameldin Agamy , Chancellor of the University of Sharjah , Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi , advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah and Director of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology; Dr Obaid bin Butti Al Mehairi, former Executive Dean of Arabic Language and Emirati Studies at the Higher Colleges of Technology and Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, former Chairperson of the Family Affairs Authority.

International attendees included Jacques Fremont, President of the University of Ottawa; Alexander Kuleshov, President of Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology; Mohd Hamdi Abdul Shukor, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malaya; Paul O’Brien, Vice-President of McMaster University; Martin Barstow, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester; Kamal Yousef El Tumi, Professor at MIT; Dr Osama Khatib, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering and Director of the Stanford Robotics Center at Stanford University in the United States and Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore.