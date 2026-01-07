NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather with possible light rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over some northern areas and a chance of light rainfall.

Conditions are expected to be humid at night and on Friday morning over some inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming occasionally active.

Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

In the Arabian Gulf, seas will be slight to moderate, with the first high tide at 16:12 and the second at 05:53, while the first low tide will occur at 10:10 and the second at 22:49.

In the Sea of Oman, seas will also be slight to moderate, with the first high tide at 13:03 and the second at 01:36, while the first low tide will be at 18:57 and the second at 08:17.