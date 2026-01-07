Lenovo unveils Qira AI assistant at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Lenovo announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas the launch of its new artificial intelligence assistant, "Qira." Designed to link Windows-based computers with Motorola phones, Qira employs a unified memory system to deliver an integrated user experience reminiscent of Apple’s ecosystem.

Dan Dery, VP of AI Ecosystem in Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, described the innovation as more than a conventional technical assistant, highlighting that it introduces a novel approach to artificial intelligence—one that interacts with users seamlessly and continuously across multiple devices, extending beyond the limitations of traditional technology tools.