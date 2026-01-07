Dubai College of Tourism’s online programme marks five years, licences over 2,400 guides

DUBAI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is marking five years since the launch of its official online Dubai Tour Guide Programme – a pioneering initiative that has seen more than 2,400 licenced guides from over 50 nationalities trained to lead memorable visitor experiences across the city.

Building on this milestone, DCT is inviting UAE residents and Emiratis to become certified tour guides. The virtual course provides graduates with the necessary training to obtain the only official certification for tour guides in Dubai. This allows graduates to work as tour guides under tourism companies registered in Dubai, enabling them to accompany visitors from all over the world and support the sector with their knowledge.

Following consecutive years of record-setting growth for the city’s tourism and hospitality sectors, Dubai welcomed 17.55 million international overnight visitors from January to November 2025 – an increase of 5% YoY. The Dubai Tour Guide Programme caters to this continued rise in visitation by facilitating a pipeline of new talent into the sector and enhancing the visitor experience, ensuring the highest service standards are consistently delivered to enhance guest satisfaction.

Open to UAE residents aged 18 and above, the programme is delivered entirely online and can be accessed from anywhere in the world, with participants able to complete it at their own convenient time and location. It is currently available in two languages, English and Mandarin.

Designed to support the continued growth of Dubai’s tourism sector, the programme is aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, and make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in. By fostering a wide pool of homegrown and diverse talent, the initiative creates meaningful opportunities and helps visitors discover Dubai by engaging with the residents who bring the city to life. Helping to elevate the city’s visitor experience, it is ideal for applicants seeking flexible part-time or freelance opportunities in the tourism industry.

Mariam Sultan Al Maeeni, Vice President, Nationalisation and Tourism Guidance at the Dubai College of Tourism, said, “As we mark five years of the Dubai Tour Guide Programme, we’re proud to see the impact being made by the thousands of guides who showcase our city to visitors from around the world. With tourism being an integral part of Dubai’s economy, its continued success relies not only on attracting millions of visitors but also on ensuring each guest enjoys an exceptional and memorable experience. By requiring that tour guides are officially certified through a DET-endorsed programme, we extend that standard of excellence to every interaction between guides and visitors, further reinforcing the city’s reputation for world-class hospitality."