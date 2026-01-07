Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Christmas celebrations at Coptic Orthodox Church in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended yesterday evening the Christmas celebrations held at the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in Abu Dhabi, in an atmosphere filled with faith, tolerance, and human fraternity.

The celebration was also attended by Counselor Ali bin Al Sayyid Abdulrahman Al Hashemi, Advisor for Judicial and Religious Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Essam Ashour, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, along with a number of scholars from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Coptic Orthodox clergy, heads of Christian denominations, businessmen, members of the Egyptian Embassy, and a large gathering of members of the Egyptian community.

Father Bishoy Fakhry, Pastor of St. Anthony’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, expressed his sincere thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, praising the deeply rooted values of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for religious and cultural diversity that the country continues to uphold.

Father Bishoy Fakhry also warmly welcomed Nahyan bin Mubarak and expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for his presence and participation in the Christmas celebrations, affirming that this participation reflects the profound humanitarian approach of the UAE and its firm commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, human fraternity, and coexistence among different religions and cultures, and represents a source of pride for the church and the Egyptian community residing in the country.

In his speech, Nahyan bin Mubarak said, “I extend to you my warmest greetings and sincere congratulations on the occasion of Christmas, praying to Almighty God to return it to you always with goodness, happiness, and peace of mind. I am truly pleased to share your joy on this blessed occasion and deeply appreciate how your prayers this evening draw inspiration from the noble values, principles, and teachings brought by Jesus Christ, peace be upon him, whom God made a sign for mankind, a mercy from Him, and blessed wherever he was. He called for love, harmony, and concord, for upholding human dignity, and for elevating thought, reason, and conscience in a way that grants all people purity of soul, joy of heart, and the delight of faith.

"I value your emphasis this evening that the Christmas prayer is, in essence, a mirror of sincere faith and an affirmation of the highest human values and meanings that we all cherish as a true path to achieving goodness and mercy for all humanity, and to spreading tolerance, coexistence, and prosperity throughout the world.”

He added, “In the United Arab Emirates, brothers and sisters, we are pleased to extend our greetings and congratulations on this glorious occasion, reaffirming that we are, praise be to God, a proud and strong nation, guided by an authentic Islamic conduct that calls for mutual respect among followers of all religions and beliefs. We are a country that affirms the values of fraternity and communication among all people and presents to the world a distinguished model of human tolerance and peaceful coexistence for the benefit of all.”

He further emphasised, “Your prayers tonight, here in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of Christmas, are clear evidence that in the UAE we are fully convinced that prayer to the Creator, turning to Him in supplication, and thanking Him for the blessings of life, faith, security, stability, prosperity, and growth are essential elements in building a strong and cohesive society.

On this blessed occasion, it gives me great honor to extend my highest thanks, appreciation, and respect, recognising that faith in God aligns with sound human nature, and that tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity are values that stem from this nature and play a central role in advancing societies and the world, fostering understanding among nations and peoples, resolving conflicts, combating intolerance and extremism, and fully benefiting from the tools and opportunities of our time.”

He continued, “Brothers and sisters, our gathering tonight on the occasion of Christmas is a powerful expression of our deep pride in the strong fraternal relations between Egypt and the UAE. Our presence together here, in an Egyptian church in the UAE, is a living embodiment of our full confidence and optimism that these relations will continue to grow and flourish for the benefit of both brotherly peoples and the entire Arab nation.

"I take this opportunity to send, through you, a message of peace, love, fraternity, and appreciation to dear Egypt, with my sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity.”

He also noted, “I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings and congratulations to His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church, and to highlight the important role the Church plays in the lives of its communities and members, as well as its significant spiritual influence that enriches life and contributes positively to shaping society and the world, leading to the realisation of goodness, peace, and love for all.”

Concluding his speech, he said, “At the conclusion of my remarks, I once again extend to you all, on this blessed occasion, my greetings of love and peace, fraternity, coexistence, and humanity. I pray to Almighty God that peace, tranquility, love, and harmony may prevail across Egypt, the UAE, and the entire world. Merry Christmas to you all, and may the New Year be filled with goodness and peace.”

Ambassador Essam Ashour delivered a speech expressing his deep gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his presence and participation. He then read out the congratulatory message sent by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to Coptic Egyptians abroad on the occasion of Christmas, which stated:

"This celebration reflects the advanced standing of the United Arab Emirates as a global humanitarian and civilisational model in promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Since its foundation, the UAE has been built on respect for human dignity and the promotion of pluralism and acceptance of others, based on a firm belief that religious and cultural diversity is a source of strength and enrichment for society and a cornerstone for building a more stable and prosperous future.

"This inclusive humanitarian scene also underscores the UAE’s ongoing commitment to fostering interfaith and intercultural dialogue, strengthening the principles of human fraternity and peace, and providing a safe environment that embraces people of all nationalities and beliefs within a framework of mutual respect and positive coexistence, reflecting its humanitarian mission and leading role in promoting stability, understanding, and sustainable development regionally and globally."