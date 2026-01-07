Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, Ministerial Development Council reviews updates on implementing government programmes, projects

ABU DHABI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed the progress on implementing government programmes and projects and discussed initiatives and legislation submitted to the Council.

The meeting’s agenda featured discussions on initiatives proposed by ministries and federal entities across various development sectors, including education, healthcare, tourism, UAE’s cultural heritage preservation.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed updates on implementing federal policies related to government housing programmes and public finance. It also approved Cabinet resolutions on human resources, Emiratisation, consumer goods, tax system, and several other sectors.