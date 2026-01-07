Rental Disputes Centre, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment launch 'Sitr' initiative

DUBAI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment have unveiled a new community-focused initiative titled “Sitr.”

The initiative supports the objectives of the UAE’s National Agenda for Family Growth and aligns with both entities’ strategies to reinforce social cohesion and humanitarian action in Dubai, along with assisting families burdened by rental obligations.

The initiative also demonstrates a broader commitment to fostering social solidarity and safeguarding family stability, thereby strengthening the fabric of society across the emirate.

“Sitr” is founded on a clear humanitarian mission: to provide beneficiary families with a sense of security. It embodies Dubai’s enduring values of compassion, generosity, and support for needy segments of society.

Spanning the entirety of 2026, the initiative represents a collective call for shared responsibility to achieve its goals, which include releasing individuals detained in rental-related cases, resolving financial liabilities, enhancing the RDC’s key performance indicators by closing the maximum possible number of enforcement files, and supporting social programmes that enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for humanitarian leadership.

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre, underscored the significance of the initiative, stating, “Sitr is an extension of the principles upon which Dubai was built, principles that reflect the highest ideals of solidarity and giving. Our role extends beyond the implementation of judicial procedures; it includes standing alongside families facing financial hardship. Through this initiative, we further solidify the values of compassion and social responsibility within our Emirati community.”

He added that the RDC works closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure assistance reaches those most deserving, based on transparent and equitable criteria, including social circumstances, outstanding liabilities, income sources, previous payment compliance, and verified documentation, thereby ensuring that support is delivered with integrity and fairness.

For his part, Saif Omar Aldelail, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, praised the partnership with the Rental Disputes Center, saying, “Our contribution to the ‘Sitr’ initiative comes at the dawn of a new year designated by our wise leadership as the Year of the Family, and represents the first of our domestic charitable initiatives for 2026. This step stems from our firm belief in empowering humanitarian efforts and fulfilling our social responsibility to stand by families in need, guided by noble values that promote family stability, societal cohesion that symbolizes the UAE’s distinguished humanitarian identity.”

The initiative is expected to generate a far-reaching social impact, with objectives including the release of 111 defaulting tenants, settlement of 187 enforcement cases, and support for 232 eligible families. To this end, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment has allocated AED10 million to safeguard their stability and strengthen family bonds. This approach fosters the humanitarian role of the RDC in parallel with its function as an integrated judicial system dedicated to protecting rights and ensuring stability within Dubai’s rental sector.