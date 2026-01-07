SCS launches UAE’s first in-store radio

SHARJAH, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Faisal Khalid Al Nabouda, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Cooperative Society (SCS), announced the launch of the first in-store radio station in the United Arab Emirates, broadcasting its content exclusively across all branches of the cooperative.

Al Nabouda announced that The Sharjah Cooperative confirmed that the new in-store radio will operate daily from 10:00 to 22:00.

Al Nabouda explained in statements to Sharjah 24 that the radio’s content will feature a variety of programmes, including cultural, awareness-raising and health segments, in addition to broadcasting selected speeches by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He noted that the initiative aims to communicate directly with the cooperative’s audience, keeping shoppers informed of the latest updates, offers and new products, thereby enhancing their overall shopping experience.

In closing, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations expressed his thanks and appreciation to Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, for his valuable support and for attending the radio launch ceremony.