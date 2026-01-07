ACRES 2026 showcases over 200 projects with participation of over 120 exhibitors

SHARJAH, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department announced that the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES 2026 will feature more than 200 projects by major property development and investment companies from across the UAE.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition will take place from 21st to 24th January at Expo Centre Sharjah, with the participation of more than 120 exhibitors.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, attended by senior officials and representatives from government, private sector, media and academic partner entities.

ACRES is the UAE’s largest real estate exhibition, spanning more than 10,000 square metres and attracting over 15,000 visitors annually. The event features residential, commercial and industrial projects, including new launches, completed developments and projects under construction, alongside exclusive offers, flexible payment plans and financing solutions.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the exhibition reflects the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector as a key driver of economic growth. He noted that Sharjah’s real estate market continues to witness balanced growth and diversified investment opportunities, supported by rising investor confidence.

Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, highlighted the sector’s strong performance, noting that during the first nine months of 2025, real estate cash transactions in Sharjah reached AED44.3 billion, marking growth of more than 58.3 percent, while sales transactions exceeded 24,000 deals.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the ACRES Organising Committee, said the exhibition has consistently delivered strong outcomes, with the 2025 edition recording transactions worth AED4.3 billion, an increase of more than 207 percent compared to 2024.

ACRES 2026 will also feature a comprehensive knowledge programme, including panel discussions and professional sessions addressing market trends, investment fundamentals, regulatory frameworks and the applications of artificial intelligence and blockchain in real estate.

The exhibition is supported by several government entities and strategic partners, with extensive media coverage provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.