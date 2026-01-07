Global leaders from technology, sports sectors to lead Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026

SHARJAH, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival has unveiled the first lineup of speakers for its ninth edition, featuring prominent founders, CEOs, investors, creatives and thought leaders from around the world, as part of a distinguished global roster of more than 300 participants.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), SEF 2026 will take place from 31st January to 1st February at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. The two-day festival will bring together entrepreneurs, professionals, investors and emerging talent for discussions focused on building, scaling and sustaining businesses in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The newly announced speakers represent diverse sectors including technology, foodtech, health, lifestyle, sports and social innovation, reflecting the festival’s cross-sector approach to entrepreneurship and innovation.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said the festival aims to break silos and foster knowledge exchange across disciplines, noting that entrepreneurship today requires adaptability, collaboration and a deep understanding of human and market needs.

The speaker lineup includes Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula One World Champion, who will address sustainability and social responsibility; Ghanim Al-Muftah, entrepreneur and disability rights advocate; Heather Hasson, Co-CEO of FIGS and the first female Co-CEO to lead a company through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange; and Shahzad Younas, Founder and CEO of Muzz.

Also participating are Hamad Al Hajri, Co-Founder and CEO of Snoonu; Vadim Fedotov, Founder of Bioniq; Amna Al Qubaisi, the first Emirati female racing driver in international single-seater competitions; Souad Al Serkal, Founder and CEO of CommCation Consultancy; Tom Hale, CEO of ŌURA; Ahmed Al Rawi, Founder of Calo; Simran Kaur, Founder of Friends That Invest; and Kareem Esmail, Founder and CEO of Mental Health Hub for Learning and Development.

SEF 2026 is expected to attract around 14,000 attendees, offering a platform for dialogue, collaboration and practical insight aimed at empowering startups, professionals and graduates to contribute to sustainable economic growth.