Heads of Dubai Government entities participate in ‘Planting 20,000 Trees’ initiative

DUBAI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the initiative launched by Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to plant 20,000 trees to mark the 20th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, assuming leadership of Dubai, a number of Directors General and CEOs from Dubai Government entities participated in the campaign.

Held at the Quranic Garden in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, the event was organised in partnership with ‘Furjan Dubai,’ the initiative’s community partner.

The tree-planting initiative was attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Chairman of the Knowledge Fund Establishment and member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee; Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; Omar Bushahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; andAisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of KHDA.

During the event, which also featured the participation of students and community members, trees were planted to expand green spaces, enhance urban landscaping, and promote a healthy environment in line with the Urban Environment pillar under the ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033’.

The senior officials who participated in the event noted that the initiative reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to expanding green spaces, promoting a healthy environment, and fostering a culture of sustainability for future generations. They added that the initiative highlights the spirit of collaboration between government entities and the community, contributing to a lasting environmental legacy and promoting the emirate’s distinctive urban identity.

Dubai Municipality plays a central role in the initiative, providing a variety of saplings that include ornamental trees, fruit-bearing varieties, as well as shrubs. This diverse selection ensures the growth of green spaces that are both beautiful and sustainable, enhancing Dubai’s urban landscape.

To support this initiative, Dubai Municipality has designated several parks for planting, including Al Barsha South, Al Barsha Pond Park, Nakheel Park in Al Aweer, the Quranic Garden in Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar Second, Blossoms Park at Nad Al Sheba, Al Safa Park in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Quoz Pond Park, and Al Warqa’a 3.

The municipality also relies on advanced smart irrigation and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to ensure efficient water use and healthy tree growth. Long-term care plans, regular monitoring, and a dedicated hotline for schools and community members further support the initiative, enhancing its environmental and social impact.

Meanwhile, KHDA facilitates the participation of schools and universities in the initiative, coordinating sapling deliveries with Dubai Municipality and providing guidance to ensure safe and organised tree planting activities. The initiative encourages students and the educational community to actively contribute to expanding green spaces and promoting sustainability and environmental values.

Furjan Dubai, the community partner for the initiative, coordinates residents’ participation in planting activities, manages sapling collection points, and helps with promoting associated events through its digital channels. Volunteers assist with the planting initiatives and raise environmental awareness across neighbourhoods.

The initiative, which seeks to plant 20,000 trees across parks, residential neighbourhoods, and educational institutions, reflects His Highness’s vision of sustainability as a core element of Dubai’s development and a shared national and community responsibility. It aims to create a lasting environmental and social impact, enhancing quality of life, supporting afforestation, fostering collaboration, promoting environmental responsibility, and empowering society to build a greener, more sustainable Dubai.