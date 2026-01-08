Entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi set new regional benchmarks for sustainable leisure, tourism experiences

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi has firmly established its position as a leading global tourism and cultural destination. Spanning a vast geographical area, the emirate is home to a diverse range of historical and cultural landmarks, as well as natural destinations that offer a captivating blend of gardens, green oases, towering mountains, deserts, islands, pristine beaches, and ghaf forests.

The emirate also hosts some of the world’s most prominent museums and art institutions, alongside ancient forts and archaeological sites, some of which are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, in addition to major sports and entertainment destinations, and a wide selection of hotels and restaurants that create a rich and varied culinary scene.

Together, these elements position Abu Dhabi as a preferred global destination for travel enthusiasts and culture lovers alike.

The emirate is also an ideal venue for hosting regional and international conferences, exhibitions, trade fairs, and major sporting events. Each year, the city hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, the Abu Dhabi Food Festival, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and other high-profile events.

Within this inspiring panorama of tourism destinations, entrepreneurs have found fertile ground to compete in attracting visitors to the emirate through pioneering tourism projects that introduce these destinations and present them in a manner that reflects Abu Dhabi’s past, present, and future.

The sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign represents a significant milestone in promoting initiatives that support domestic tourism and reinforcing the country’s position as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.

A number of local and international tourism companies have emerged in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s strategy to strengthen its tourism sector. Among them is Premier Travel & Tourism, which was launched in Abu Dhabi a decade ago and was founded by Emirati entrepreneur Saud Mohammed Sultan Al Darmaki. Al Darmaki is regarded as the first Emirati entrepreneur to promote sustainable tourism and was awarded Best Arab Tourism Content on YouTube in 2019 at the Middle East level by the Tourism Media Centre.

Al Darmaki adopted sustainable tourism as a core principle—one that addresses environmental, economic, and cultural dimensions while embracing modern tools for tourism promotion. He translated his passion for the UAE’s folk heritage and rich traditions into the establishment of this company, which operates in the travel and tourism market and aims to leverage the country’s tourism assets.

Al Darmaki developed his project by introducing the latest tools, services, and ideas through a range of diversified packages that serve tourism in the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular. These offerings focus on sustainable tourism, with particular emphasis on heritage tourism, business tourism, incentive travel, and other segments, highlighting the finest aspects of Abu Dhabi’s tourism destinations.

The project received both financial and moral support from the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and, since its inception, has sought to establish agreements and partnerships with strategic partners in its investment field.

Al Darmaki has also shared his expertise in tourism with university and college students, delivering training and qualification programs that summarize practical work in the tourism sector and equip students with essential professional skills to support Emirati youth entering the tourism industry and facilitate their future careers.

Among Abu Dhabi’s established tourism companies is Miral, founded in May 2011 and currently chaired by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak. Miral is committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value through projects that enhance Abu Dhabi’s global standing in the tourism sector. Since its establishment, the company has played a key role in the rapid growth of Abu Dhabi’s leisure and tourism sector by developing innovative projects that contribute to building a sustainable, diversified, and globally integrated economy over the long term.

Miral has developed some of the UAE’s most prominent entertainment facilities, delivered first-of-their-kind global experiences, and contributed to breaking multiple records.

In 2022, Miral announced a portfolio of projects under development valued at more than AED13 billion across Yas Island and other areas of Abu Dhabi. Today, Miral is responsible for the design, construction, development, operation, and management of a wide range of immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from around the world, while accelerating economic diversification in the emirate. The company has also created 3,000 jobs in the leisure and tourism sector.

Operating under the Miral umbrella are three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, Miral Experiences, and Yas Asset Management.

In 2024, Miral launched its comprehensive sustainability strategy, marking a major step in its commitment to environmental and social excellence. The strategy aims to achieve Miral’s ambitious goal of setting a new regional benchmark for sustainable leisure and tourism experiences by 2030.

The strategy focuses on reducing environmental impact, encouraging sustainable tourism practices in Abu Dhabi, and delivering educational and purposeful leisure experiences.

In October 2025, Miral announced that both Yas Island and Saadiyat Island recorded record visitor numbers during the summer season.

This performance strengthened their positions as top choices for families and visitors from around the world, with Yas Island achieving a 15 percent increase in visits, and Saadiyat Island recording a 14 percent increase in visits to its cultural and hospitality experiences during the summer.

Government and private-sector entities in Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector continue to work in tandem to attract more visitors to the emirate. During the first nine months of 2025, hotel establishments in Abu Dhabi welcomed 4.4 million guests, representing a growth of 2.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Hotel revenues also rose by 18.2 percent to reach AED5.85 billion.

These results align with the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually, create 178,000 new jobs in the sector, expand hotel capacity to 50,000 rooms, and increase the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP to AED90 billion by the end of the current decade.