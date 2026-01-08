Malaysia poised for stronger economic growth in 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Malaysia's economic momentum is expected to gain further traction in 2026 following a series of measures announced recently by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to UOB Global Economics & Markets Research.

UOB said these measures have been broadly welcomed by the business community, supporting confidence while sustaining activity in consumption, construction, and select services sectors.

The initiatives, spanning economic, business, and institutional reforms, are designed to ease cost-of-living pressures, reduce business expenses, and enhance governance.

Key measures supporting businesses include a lower service tax rate on rental for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a one-year penalty-free transition period for e-invoicing, and the full settlement of excess tax refunds for the 2023 and 2024 assessment years.

These measures are aimed at reducing operational costs, improving cash flow, and facilitating compliance for enterprises across sectors.