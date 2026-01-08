13th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy will organise the 13th edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak International Show Jumping Cup 2026 from 13th to 16th January for the international competition, and 18th January 2026 for the national competition

The Cup is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the guidance and supervision of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

The total prize money for both championships amounts to AED1 million.

The international championship, which will be held at Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi, will feature the participation of a distinguished lineup of elite male and female riders from around the world, competing across five categories and 22 classes. The event attracts top international horses and riders, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s standing as a regional capital for show jumping and a key destination on the global equestrian calendar.

The academy is organising the National Ladies Championship, placing a strong emphasis on empowering female riders through a professional, high-calibre competitive environment aligned with international standards. The championship aims to refine national talent and prepare riders for participation in major regional and international events.

The championship will be held on 18th January 2026 at The Royal Stables in Abu Dhabi.

The 2026 edition of the championship, recognised as one of the region’s most prominent show jumping events, further underscores the rising global stature of the UAE - and Abu Dhabi in particular - as a world-class hub for equestrian sport and a leading destination for hosting international championships in line with the highest organisational and technical standards.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy affirmed that the organisation of this championship is an integral part of its strategic vision to empower women in sport, broaden participation in equestrian disciplines, and support the development pathways of professional female athletes, in alignment with the UAE’s approach to investing in sport as a sustainable and impactful development sector.

An Abu Dhabi Equestrian Festival will run alongside the championship, featuring equestrian retail outlets, dining and family activities, including interactive workshops for children.