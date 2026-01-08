Ajman Chamber boosts economic ties with Nepal

AJMAN, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry has discussed strengthening economic cooperation and developing direct investments with Nepal.

Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, received Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of Nepal to the UAE, at the Chamber’s headquarters. The meeting was attended by Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, along with a Nepali delegation headed by Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Sheikh Sultan affirmed that the Emirate of Ajman is keen to strengthen its economic relations with countries around the world, while providing a sustainable investment environment that meets the aspirations of investors across various sectors. These include industry, commerce, tourism, services, education, healthcare, real estate and construction.

He noted that Ajman Chamber operates in line with an annual plan aimed at enhancing external cooperation, opening new horizons for economic and investment partnerships, supporting the competitiveness of the business environment, attracting high-quality investments, and enabling local products to access international markets.

Sheikh Sultan highlighted that Ajman’s economic and investment environment is characterised by several key advantages, including the quality and speed of government services, competitive operating costs, a strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure, and flexible legislation that supports business growth and investment.

The meeting reviewed prospects for joint cooperation and ways to develop mutual investments in sectors such as agriculture, education, tourism, industry, financial services, information technology and retail.

Discussions also covered opportunities to increase trade exchange between Ajman and Nepal, serving mutual interests and supporting business and investment growth for the private sector in both sides.

Participants discussed available investment opportunities in Al Manama and Masfout. Ajman Chamber invited the delegation to visit the emirate and take part in the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition 2026.

The meeting recommended organising joint forums and events bringing together business owners and investors from both countries to highlight available investment opportunities. It also stressed the importance of exchanging information and studies that support the development of trade and investment relations.

For his part, Ambassador Chhetri affirmed Nepal’s keenness to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the Emirate of Ajman and to explore partnership and investment opportunities in sectors of mutual interest. He also invited Ajman Chamber to visit Nepal and review investment opportunities.

The meeting concluded with both sides underscoring the importance of expanding areas of cooperation, exchanging expertise and exploring promising investment opportunities that open new horizons for economic partnerships.