Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Dubai Office, received the consular credentials of Dr. Meshal bin Ahmed Al Ghamdi, Consul-General of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at the Ministry’s premises in Dubai.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General on the occasion of his appointment, wishing him continued success in carrying out his new duties, and commended the longstanding brotherly relations that bind the two countries, as well as the constructive cooperation across areas of mutual interest.