Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of UOS postgraduate students

SHARJAH, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony of postgraduate students from the Fall 2025 cohort, held at University City Hall. The ceremony marked the graduation of 394 male and female students.

Addressing the graduates, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said professions and job titles evolve with time, but the essence of ambition remains constant, to be a beneficial individual and leave a lasting impact. He urged graduates to transform their life journeys into paths of giving, innovation and meaningful contribution.

He highlighted the University of Sharjah’s academic achievements, noting its placement among the world’s top 350 universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, ranking third globally in International Outlook and 47th worldwide in Research Quality. The University also ranked 26th globally in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings and first in the UAE in its inaugural participation.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi also noted the University’s strong performance in the Shanghai Global Ranking 2025, where it ranked among the top 150 globally in Energy Science and Engineering, the top 200 in Dentistry, and the top 300 worldwide in several medical and engineering disciplines.

He reviewed the University’s progress in innovation, stating that it has submitted 100 invention disclosures, registered 65 internationally and secured 29 granted patents, with several innovations being transformed into start-up companies. He stressed that the University is a platform for knowledge production, technology and innovation.

Addressing parents, he expressed appreciation for their role in supporting graduates throughout their academic journeys, noting that family support is central to every success.

In his address, Professor Dr Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, congratulated the graduates and their families, stressing that postgraduate degrees represent the beginning of greater scientific and ethical responsibility. He highlighted the University’s vision of investing in people and advancing knowledge, inspired by its founder, the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Graduate Yousif Al Hammadi, speaking on behalf of the graduates, said the ceremony marked the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition and affirmed graduates’ commitment to carrying the University’s name as a responsibility, transforming knowledge into positive impact and service to society.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem and recitation from the Holy Quran, concluding with the conferral of degrees.