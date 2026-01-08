CLYM Yas Island to host second official EEIPC 2026 World Skydiving Championships

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Eurasian Skydiving Association (EASA) and the Emirates Aerosports Federation (EAF), will host the Second Official EEIPC 2026- the World Skydiving Championships.

From 15th to 18th January 2026, over 250 elite athletes from more than 30 countries will gather at the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber to compete in one of the most dynamic indoor skydiving events on the global calendar.

Marking a historic milestone for the sport in the region, EEIPC 2026 will, for the first time, see athletes from the United Arab Emirates competing on home soil alongside the world’s top indoor skydivers.

Spectators are invited to witness these exceptional athletes push the limits of speed, precision, and teamwork in a spectacular display of human flight. An unmissable day out, attendance is free of charge, family-friendly, and open to the public, with no ticket required.

Guests can experience five thrilling competition disciplines, each pushing the boundaries of indoor skydiving sport. This includes the 3rd International Skydiving 16-way Double Event, where teams of sixteen athletes perform breathtaking formation sequences, alongside the 2nd International Indoor Skydiving 8-way Event, showcasing advanced formation skydiving through highly technical eight-person routines.

Agility will reach new highs during the Aerial Indoor Racing World Championships, which tasks racers to fly at high speed between inflatable airway dividers, as each team attempts to overtake their rivals.

Two brand-new disciplines will also debut at EEIPC 2026. The 1st International Indoor Skydiving 4-way Battle Event is a groundbreaking all-female format in which two teams fly simultaneously in the wind tunnel, with live judging determining the winner in front of spectators. The 1st Vertical Sequentials 8-way Event is also new for 2026, where viewers can witness teams build flawless routines using in-air transitions and full formation flips.

Hussein Al-Hassni, General Manager, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, said, “We are thrilled to welcome hundreds of stellar athletes to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the World Skydiving Championships. CLYMB Abu Dhabi is the perfect arena for this landmark moment as home to the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber. Paired with the best indoor skydivers, it guarantees an action-packed day out for the entire family.”

Doors open at 15:00 on 15yj January, 11:00 on 16th January and 10:00 across the remaining days.