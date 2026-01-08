UAE President receives US President’s Advisor for Arab and African Affairs

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Massad Boulos, the US President’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, addressed the growing strategic relations and joint coordination between the UAE and US.

The two sides also discussed regional developments and issues of mutual interest, highlighting the importance of strengthening efforts to promote peace and regional stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and a number of senior officials.