Sharjah Ruler approves site for Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen headquarters

SHARJAH, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has approved a site for establishing the headquarters of the Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen (SCSF) in Al Khalidiya suburb of Sharjah city.

This approval comes as part of His Highness’s commitment to supporting the marine fishing sector, strengthening the role of cooperative societies in serving fishermen, and providing an integrated regulatory environment that contributes to the development of the fishing profession and the improvement of services offered to their members, thereby positively enhancing the sustainability of fish stocks and supporting food security in the Emirate.