Youth 4 Sustainability Annual Forum to take place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the annual forum of Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) will take place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 from 13-15 January 2026.

Held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Department of Energy as principal partner, the three-day forum is designed to inspire, empower and prepare young people to lead with purpose and innovation, with a programme that positions the next generation at the heart of sustainable growth.

The packed programme will engage audiences through high-level keynote sessions, TEDx-style talks, one-to-one conversations with thought leaders, panel discussions, creative performances and interactive debates, alongside curated showcases of youth-led projects and innovations and targeted engagements connecting employers with emerging sustainability talent.

Dr. Abdulla Humaid Saif Al Jarwan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, “Empowering youth is fundamental to sustaining progress and a key driver in enhancing and accelerating innovation across the energy and water sectors. Young people play a vital role in advancing the efficiency and resilience of systems through the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, supported by an integrated ecosystem that brings together digital capabilities, systematic thinking, and practical expertise. This accelerates the transformation of ideas into solutions with tangible impact and strengthens the development of a sustainable future that supports the strategic objectives of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“As principal partner of the Y4S Annual Forum at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Department of Energy is committed to advancing a platform that brings young leaders together with innovators, decision-makers and industry partners, fostering creative thinking and providing practical opportunities that contribute to policy development, technological advancement and empowers the leadership of initiatives with lasting, sustainable impact. By investing in youth talent and ideas today, we are strengthening the foundations of a sustainable and prosperous future for Abu Dhabi.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), said, “The Y4S Annual Forum turns intention into impact by connecting young leaders with experts, ideas, and practical insights. By building the skills, mindset, and networks to translate ideas into action, the Forum empowers young people to grow and lead with confidence to help shape a resilient, sustainable future.”

The forum will address four interconnected themes, including future skills, education, and youth employment; artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability innovation; well-being and community resilience; and ethical leadership and governance. These pillars equip young people with the skills and mindsets needed for meaningful careers and purpose-led ventures, with a focus on AI fluency, sustainability literacy and entrepreneurial thinking.

The forum will bring together ministers, senior officials, executives from leading global and local companies as well as sustainability experts. Among the keynote speakers are: Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Member of the UAE Cabinet; Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; and Sheikh Dr Majid Al Qassimi, Founding Partner and CEO of SOMA MATER.

Launched by Masdar in 2016, Youth 4 Sustainability serves as a global initiative dedicated to empowering the next generation of sustainability leaders. It focuses on equipping young people with the knowledge, skills and capabilities required to lead the global adoption of sustainability principles, while raising awareness of the competencies needed for future careers in the sustainability sector.

The platform provides a diverse range of educational experiences, including workshops, awareness initiatives and specialised training programmes. Flagship initiatives include the Future Sustainability Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors programmes, which have collectively graduated more than 980 young men and women since the inception. To date, the initiative has delivered more than 145 workshops and training sessions, featuring 390 experts and industry leaders from around the world.