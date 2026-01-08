Sharjah Innovation Park launches Sharjah Creative Accelerator

SHARJAH, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has announced the launch of the Base 39 Creative Accelerator, a new programme designed to support emerging creative talents in developing, prototyping, and scaling product-led creative ventures across design-driven industries.

The accelerator is hosted at Base 39, SPARK’s recently launched creative hub designed as a collaborative platform for designers, architects, artists and creative entrepreneurs. Base 39 brings together design, experimentation, fabrication and business development within a single ecosystem—enabling creatives to move from concept to market-ready products.

Top three graduates of the Creative Accelerator will receive attractive cash prizes. In addition, each participant will receive a fixed sum as in-kind prototyping support, as well as creative incentives, official recognition, and visibility across SPARK’s innovation ecosystem.

The Base 39 Creative Accelerator builds on SPARK’s successful experience in launching sector-focused accelerators, including the Sharjah Advanced Industries Accelerator, which supports innovation in advanced manufacturing and deep technology.

Khalid Hassan Albanna, Director of BASE39, said, “The launch of the Base 39 Accelerator represents a new strategic milestone in SPARK’s vision to expand Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem by integrating creativity and design with entrepreneurship and manufacturing. We firmly believe that creative industries are a vital pillar of the knowledge economy, and through this accelerator we aim to empower creatives to transform their ideas into scalable, investment-ready products, while connecting them to markets and investors within a fully integrated environment that supports innovation from concept to final product.”

He added, “Base 39 is not merely a creative space; it is a comprehensive platform that brings together talent, technologies, expertise, and partnerships. This integrated model strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading regional destination for creativity and innovation, and aligns with the Emirate’s broader vision to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

The accelerator’s first cohort will focus on Furniture and Collectible Design. The programme supports creatives in developing commercially viable products while preserving strong design identity and craftsmanship.

Selected participants will benefit from: curated mentorship with designers, industry experts, and creative leaders; hands-on support in product development, prototyping, and production readiness; guidance on pricing, branding, positioning, and storytelling; access to prototyping and fabrication facilities and exposure to buyers, collectors, and potential commercial partners.

The programme begins with an Open Call for applications, from which 20 designers or studios will be selected to participate in a structured accelerator journey combining mentorship, workshops, and hands-on development.

The accelerator will conclude with a Final Showcase Day, where participants will present their projects to a jury of industry experts and potential partners.

The launch of Base 39 Creative Accelerator aligns with Sharjah’s long-standing role as a center for culture, design, education, and innovation. Through SPARK, Sharjah continues to expand its innovation ecosystem to include creative industries alongside advanced technology, research, and entrepreneurship.

By attracting creative talents, investors, and design-driven enterprises to Base 39, SPARK aims to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional destination for creative innovation and product-based design ventures.