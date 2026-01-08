Abdullah bin Zayed appoints Envoy for Countering Extremism and Terrorism

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its active role in global efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, appointed Maqsoud Kruse as Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Extremism and Terrorism.

The appointment underscores the UAE’s firm commitment to coordinated and international action to counter extremism and terrorism.

The UAE has adopted a vision focused on promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and moderation in confronting extremism and hate speech, as well as combating and criminalising all forms of discrimination and strengthening a culture of mutual respect, which are central to addressing terrorism.

The Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs will support the UAE’s endeavors in this regard by enhancing international partnerships and participating in relevant local, regional, and international conferences, forums, and meetings. The Envoy will support the implementation and oversight of international resolutions, particularly those of the United Nations Security Council, related to countering extremism and terrorism, and the United Nations’ strategy for countering extremism and terrorism.

On the occasion of his appointment, Maqsoud Kruse expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, for the trust and confidence placed in him. He reaffirmed his commitment to work closely with international partners, represent the UAE in international forums, and convey its leading experience and vision in strengthening global efforts to counter extremism and terrorism, as well as in exchanging expertise and best practices in this field.