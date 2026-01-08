Dubai Invitational draws world-class field for inaugural event

DUBAI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- With just one week to go until the Dubai Invitational, defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy will be joined by a world-class field of Major Champions, Ryder Cup stars and DP World Tour winners at Dubai Creek Resort from January 15-18.

Former Masters champions Danny Willett and Patrick Reed will both make their tournament debuts when the opening event of the Race to Dubai’s International Swing tees off. Reed claimed his Major breakthrough at the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, while Willett secured his Green Jacket two years earlier in 2016.

Three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington adds further pedigree to the field. The Irishman won consecutive Open Championships in 2007 and 2008 before claiming the 2008 PGA Championship.

Dubai resident Paul Waring will make just his second start since July following his return from injury. The Englishman, who won the 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship, will be eager to impress on home soil as he continues his comeback.

2023 DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Højgaard is also confirmed, along with a plethora of DP World Tour winners, including Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin, David Puig, Dubai-based Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Wallace, Eugenio Chacarra, Niklas Norgaard and the UAE’s very own Adrian Otaegui.

They join previously announced stars including former Open Champions Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari, as well as Ryan Fox and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.