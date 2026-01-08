Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority conducts workshops to enhance prevention, safety in government, private entities

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority is conducting a series of awareness and training workshops across a number of government and private entities as part of the “Winter Safety” campaign.

The workshops aim to raise awareness of fire and injury prevention, enhance employees’ readiness to respond effectively to emergency incidents, and contribute to the protection of lives and property, while reinforcing a culture of safety across various work environments.

The workshops cover a range of prevention and safety measures, including an introduction to different types of fire extinguishers and their proper use, training on safe evacuation procedures, and practical guidance on first aid for common injuries. In addition, the sessions highlight the role of safety officers in promoting safe work environments and ensuring the implementation of prevention standards within facilities.

The Authority affirmed that this initiative is part of its strategic plans to strengthen preventive awareness and ensure community readiness to effectively address potential risks. It also stressed the importance of partnerships with government and private entities in promoting a culture of safety and embedding it as a daily practice within workplace