Zayed Authority for People of Determination enhances quality of life for beneficiaries across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The year 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in the journey of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, which provides services to more than 28,000 beneficiaries, including 2,100 male and female students enrolled across its centres in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During this year, the authority transitioned from implementing high-impact initiatives to institutionalising a comprehensive, integrated system—one that is data-driven, measured by tangible outcomes, and aligned with a holistic government vision that promotes quality of life, inclusion, and community sustainability.

This achievement represents the result of a cumulative path that brought together digital leadership, human empowerment, international presence, and partner integration—affirming the Authority’s position as a leading governmental model in empowering People of Determination locally, regionally, and globally.

The year 2025 marked a transition from an institution to an authority under the umbrella of the Department of Community Development, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s social government ecosystem. This transformation coincided with the launch of the Authority’s 2026 strategy, Nibrasna, built on four core pillars: empowerment, inclusion, digital transformation, and community sustainability.

Throughout 2025, the authority continued to achieve significant milestones in digital transformation, completing more than 40,000 digital transactions within an integrated system designed to enhance customer experience and improve service delivery efficiency.

This system included the automation of several key services, most notably the issuance of People of Determination cards, with 1,706 cards issued, reflecting a tangible shift toward a proactive, data-driven service model.

In the field of assessment and diagnosis, the Authority issued 2,990 specialised reports and evaluations (including new cases and periodic assessments), which formed the foundation for planning therapeutic and educational services based on the needs of each case. In addition, the authority delivered 83,671 therapeutic and rehabilitation sessions, contributing to improved quality of life for People of Determination and their families.

The authority also advanced the gradual automation of services through artificial intelligence, smart technologies, robotic process automation, and system integration with government entities. Digital services were enhanced through the Abu Dhabi Government digital platform TAMM, via specialised digital spaces covering health, family, mobility, and employment. This was complemented by the launch of innovative platforms such as the Himtak employment platform, the educational platform, and technical service management platforms—culminating in the authority’s receipt of the Abu Dhabi Award for Zero-Effort Customer Experience – First Edition 2025.

This digital excellence was crowned by the Authority’s win of the Zero Project International Award 2026 for its innovative project Issuing Parking Permits for People of Determination, recognised as an advanced model of comprehensive digital transformation in smart government services that enhances independence and accessibility.

The authority conveyed the UAE’s experience in empowering and including People of Determination to global platforms through its active participation in the official side event of the 18th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP18), organised by the United Nations in New York, under the title: Empowering Inclusive Development Through Disability-Inclusive Employment and Effective Partnerships.

It also strengthened its global presence in social empowerment and inclusive development through its participation in the Second World Summit for Social Development, held under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly in Doha, in collaboration with the Ministry of Family.

In 2025, the authority launched a first-of-its-kind project nationwide, deploying an AI-powered smart robot to approve People of Determination cards. The number of new registrants in the People of Determination registry reached 1,655 individuals, enhancing integration across health, educational, and social services.

The authority also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Q Mobility to develop and enhance Mawaqif and Darb services for People of Determination, through advanced technological systems designed to meet individual needs and provide a more accessible and flexible user experience.

More than 2,100 students are enrolled in the authority’s centres across Abu Dhabi, receiving specialised educational and rehabilitation services within supportive environments that respect individual differences and promote independence and inclusion.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, represented by the National Qualifications Centre—and the Ministry of Family, the Authority announced a new milestone in vocational education for People of Determination. Zayed Authority and its vocational education programmes were officially accredited at Level 1 and Level 2 under the National Qualifications Framework by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

In 2025, the authority reinforced employment as a cornerstone of sustainable empowerment through a collaborative model integrating qualification, support, and trust-building with public and private sector employers. These efforts resulted in the employment of 131 People of Determination (86 males and 45 females) during 2025, compared to 81 employees in 2024—reflecting the maturity of the employment ecosystem and the effectiveness of partnerships.

The Authority also launched the Himtak platform as a smart digital hub connecting People of Determination with labour market opportunities and supporting them in employment, training, and entrepreneurship.

The year 2025 witnessed the implementation of a suite of high-impact initiatives, most notably the Early Intervention – Together We Begin project and the (We Read) Lab for early learning, alongside the launch of research initiatives, peer-reviewed journals, and specialised training programmes for parents and caregivers.

The authority also achieved a global milestone with nine of its members earning the Level 1 Barista Certification accredited by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

In addition, the authority launched cultural, community, and sports initiatives, including Talented Himam, Inspired Himam, and the Nation’s March under the slogan 54 Million Steps for the Nation, with the participation of more than 16,000 people from across society. Participants raised a 1,200-meter national flag, hand-stitched by 27 People of Determination.

The authority’s impact expanded regionally through the Jusoor Amal Holding project in Egypt, under the patronage of ADQ and in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports. The project benefited 9,022 students through more than 634,000 therapeutic sessions, operated 105 speech therapy centres across 27 Egyptian governorates, provided internet services to 59 centres, established a playground for People of Determination, and completed executive preparations for 14 additional playgrounds. Medical and social convoys were also conducted in nine governorates, benefiting 15,166 individuals.

In sports, the authority recorded historic achievements. Emirati champion Mohammed Hashel Al Habsi, player of Al Ain Club for People of Determination, won the gold medal in the Para Trap Shooting World Championship (7th edition) held in Brno, Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, champion Zekra Al Kaabi, also from Al Ain Club for People of Determination, secured the gold medal in the 100-meter T71 race at the World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi, India, setting a new world record of 19.89 seconds.