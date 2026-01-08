Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from IHC, 2PointZero Group

AL AIN, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, today received a delegation from IHC and 2PointZero Group, led by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the IHC and 2PointZero delegation, including Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Vice Chair of 2PointZero Group, and Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, and Board Member of 2PointZero Group, outlined their vision and investment strategy, which focuses on supporting future-oriented sectors, including advanced technology, the digital economy, renewable energy and advanced industries. These priorities contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s economy and supporting efforts for economic diversification.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed, during the meeting also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the group’s key projects currently under development, which aim to foster innovation ecosystems across future industries and encourage strategic investments.

The initiatives are designed to build a resilient economic system capable of keeping pace with rapid global transformations while addressing emerging economic trends in priority sectors such as food industries, consumer goods, artificial intelligence-driven industries, and advanced technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the group places strong emphasis on supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as developing knowledge-based industries, as fundamental pillars for building a competitive economy rooted in technology and future skills.

He also underscored the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving sustainable development objectives.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with members of the IHC and 2PointZero Group delegation, expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and interest in following up on the strategic investment initiatives of national companies.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the delegation reaffirmed the group’s commitment to contributing to economic growth and developing high-quality projects that reinforce Abu Dhabi and the UAE as leading destinations for future sector investment.

IHC is the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalisation of AED878.5 billion. IHC’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans more than 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries such as asset management, healthcare, real estate, financial services, and IT, among others.

2PointZero Group, a subsidiary of IHC, continues to expand its investment portfolio and global footprint across priority economic sectors. The group manages a diversified investment asset base valued at approximately AED120 billion and maintains a presence in more than 85 countries worldwide.