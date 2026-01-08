Sharjah Chamber explores boosting economic cooperation with Nepal, Sri Lanka

SHARJAH, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop investment partnerships with both the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The Sharjah Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking new opportunities for the emirate’s business community with particular emphasis on key priority sectors.

This was explored at a high-level meeting held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, where Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received a Nepalese high-level delegation. The delegation comprised Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to the UAE; and Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

Present at the meeting were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI; and several officials and representatives from both sides.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed SCCI’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that enables companies to scale their operations from Sharjah, supported by the emirate’s strategic location and diversified economic growth.

He encouraged the Nepalese business community to leverage the international platforms hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, including flagship exhibitions such as Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES", SteelFab, and the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

For his part, Tej Bahadur Chhetri expressed his appreciation for the leading role played by the Sharjah Chamber in strengthening bilateral economic relations, and underscored his interest in advancing these relations into sustainable and strategic partnerships.

Discussions focused on priority investment sectors in Nepal, notably hydropower, tourism, cable car projects, information technology, ready-made garments, and agriculture. Meanwhile, Chandra Prasad Dhakal highlighted his interest in setting up Nepalese enterprises in Sharjah, praising the emirate’s competitive and investor-friendly business ecosystem.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a framework for exchanging information related to participation in major trade exhibitions. The Sharjah Chamber shared the 2026 events agenda of Expo Centre Sharjah with the Nepalese delegation. In return, the President of FNCCI extended a formal invitation to the Sharjah Chamber to attend the FNCCI Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place in April in Nepal.

In a related context, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais welcomed a Sri Lankan diplomatic delegation led by Alexi Gunasekara, Consul General of Sri Lanka; and Subhasini Silva, Head of Chancery in Consulate of Sri Lanka. The meeting was held in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab.

Al Owais highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to fostering collaboration in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, food security, and logistics. He encouraged Sri Lankan companies to expand their regional footprint via the flagship commercial events hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah.

For his part, Alexi Gunasekara praised the ongoing support from the Sharjah Chamber, highlighting Sharjah’s strategic role as a key gateway for Sri Lankan products to reach international markets.

Both sides discussed preparations for upcoming economic events and planned high-level visits from Sri Lankan officials, including the Governor of the Central Bank and the Minister of Trade, as well as arrangements for bilateral business meetings involving representatives from both countries’ business communities.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Consul General formally invited the Sharjah Chamber to lead a business delegation to Sri Lanka to explore avenues for joint cooperation, strategic partnerships, and supply chain expansion in textiles, gemstones, and additional key commercial sectors.