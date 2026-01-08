Hamdan bin Zayed reviews sports events timetable for Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region highlighted that the ongoing development of the Al Dhafra sports sector aligns with the national vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"By integrating sports into the UAE's comprehensive development strategy, the UAE leadership aims to foster community health and enhance the overall quality of life across the region," he said.

The remarks came during a meeting at Qasr Al Nakheel in Abu Dhabi with a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Council, and attended by a number of senior officials.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on ongoing sports projects and initiatives in Al Dhafra, as well as future plans to enhance sports infrastructure and boost community participation in sporting activities to support a healthy and sustainable lifestyle and improve quality of life.

He also reviewed the timetable for sports events and championships scheduled for 2026 in the Al Dhafra Region, and received an update on Abu Dhabi 360 sports centres, including the Ghayathi Community Sport Centre, Madinat Zayed Community Centre, and Al Sila Center for Care and Rehabilitation, and their role in supporting various segments of society and encouraging sports participation.

Sheikh Hamdan was further briefed on a range of community events to be hosted across Al Dhafra during the year, aimed at strengthening community engagement, promoting sports culture and encouraging participation in physical activities.

In addition, he reviewed the routes of the UAE Tour Women and UAE Tour Men in the Al Dhafra Region, which will host the opening stages of the two races on February 5 and February 16 respectively, as part of the fourth and eighth editions of the global events.

For his part, Al Awani expressed his appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s continued support and close follow-up of sports projects in Al Dhafra, noting that this support provides strong impetus to further develop sports programmes to serve the region’s residents and meet their needs.

He reaffirmed the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s commitment to continuing development projects and providing a comprehensive and supportive sporting environment for all segments of society, in line with the rapid growth of the sports sector in Al Dhafra and its contribution to sustainable community development.