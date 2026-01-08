Sharjah Literature Festival highlights Emirati creativity

SHARJAH, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival continues to draw audiences from across the UAE, offering a vibrant cultural platform that reflects the richness and diversity of Emirati creativity under the theme “A Community Woven by Tales”.

Held at University City, Sharjah, the festival has transformed the area into a vibrant hub for writers, thinkers, creatives, and publishers. The event began on 5 January under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association.

Jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority, the festival’s opening days featured a wide-ranging programme, including a book fair celebrating Emirati literary production, panel discussions on cultural and social themes, poetry evenings, theatrical performances, and musical shows by Emirati artists.

Workshops in painting, photography, visual arts, and Arabic calligraphy were held for children and adults, alongside daily interactive storytelling sessions to nurture imagination and a love of reading. Visitors also enjoyed a curated marketplace featuring handmade products inspired by Emirati heritage.