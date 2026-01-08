Jordan, EU reaffirm commitment to partnership; ending Gaza conflict

AMMAN, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan and the European Union have stressed that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip requires urgent and immediate action, underlining the need for all parties to adhere to the agreement to end the conflict and to ensure the rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid in a sustainable and large-scale manner across the Gaza Strip.

They also emphasised the importance of enabling the United Nations, its agencies and humanitarian organisations to gain full access to Gaza in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The remarks were made in a joint statement issued by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the European Union at the conclusion of the first Jordan–EU Summit, held today in Amman. Both sides described the summit as a significant milestone in bilateral relations, which were elevated a year ago to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides further reaffirmed that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, ensuring the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace, security and mutual recognition, in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.