Sharjah Media City announces jury for second Arabic Content Award

SHARJAH, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the jury for the second Shams Award for Arabic Content. This shows that the award is becoming more and more popular as a way to honour high-quality Arabic media creations.

Dr Habib Ghuloom, an artist and academic; Tarek El Shennawy, a writer and film critic; Yara Sabri, an actor; Malek Maktabi, a broadcaster; and Ahmed Salem bin Samnouh, a media expert, are all on the jury. They all have a lot of experience in the arts and media, which gives the judging process a firm base of professionalism, balance, and critical insight.

The second edition has gotten a lot of attention from content makers in the Arab world, with 1,210 submissions coming in across eight primary categories. These include short films, podcasts, AI-generated content, and unproduced screenplays, as well as awards for Best Actor and Best Actress. They show how diverse and deep the Arab creative scene is.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, the Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), noted that the choice of jury members fits with Shams' goal of enhancing the standards of evaluation, especially because there is more competition and participation this time around. He highlighted that the jury's experience and critical perspective will assist in making sure that deserving works are rewarded and that creators are encouraged to make Arabic content that may reach more people and have a lasting effect.

Al Obad said that the award keeps changing its categories to keep up with the rapid changes in the content sector and to help new Arab talent. He said again that Shams is a place where media innovation may grow and where beneficial media projects can get help.

The announcement is part of the preparations for a special ceremony later this month to commemorate the winners. Shams is still working to promote relevant Arabic content and draw attention to important creative contributions to the modern Arab media scene