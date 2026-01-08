NASA postpones spacewalk due to 'medical concern'

WASHINGTON, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- NASA has postponed a spacewalk due to a "medical concern with a crew member" on the International Space Station.

The agency announced the medical concern on Wednesday afternoon. It said the situation was stable, but it did not say who was experiencing the issue.

"Due to medical privacy, it is not appropriate for NASA to share more details about the crew member," NASA said in a statement. "NASA will share additional details, including a new date for the upcoming spacewalk, later."