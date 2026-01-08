France trade deficit widens in December

PARIS, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- France’s trade deficit widened to €4.2 billion in December 2025, up from a revised €3.5 billion in November, broadly in line with market expectations, according to the French Customs Office,

Imports increased by 2% month-on-month to €56.4 billion, driven mainly by higher purchases of agricultural products (+10.0%), mechanical equipment (+2.7%), and other industrial goods (+1.8%).

By origin, imports surged from Africa (+32.5%), the Middle East (+14.4%), and Asia (+2.6%), while declining from the Americas (-0.7%) and the European Union (-0.2%).

Exports rose more modestly, up 0.8% to €52.2 billion, supported by stronger sales of agricultural products (+2.3%), mechanical and electronic equipment (+1.3%), and transport equipment (+0.3%).

These gains were partly offset by lower shipments of refined petroleum products (-12.3%), agri-food products (-0.3%), and publishing and communication goods (-2.7%).

On a regional basis, exports increased to the European Union (+2.9%), Africa (+3.6%), and the Americas (+12.0%), but declined to the Middle East (-28.6%) and Asia (-3.0%).