RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry approves five-year strategy to boost business

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has approved a five-year strategy for 2026-2030 aimed at improving the business environment and strengthening the emirate’s position as a regional hub for tourism, industry and trade.

The strategy, endorsed at the chamber’s regular board meeting chaired by Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, also focuses on attracting foreign investment and international companies, supporting local firms’ expansion into global markets and developing the emirate’s digital economy.

Developed by the chamber’s Department of Strategy and Digital Economy, the plan seeks to build a competitive and sustainable commercial environment by streamlining procedures and strengthening governance and transparency to protect consumers and investors. It also aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting startups and encouraging investment.

Al Nuaimi said the chamber plays a key role in attracting foreign investment and promoting the emirate’s economic openness, while supporting the UAE’s Vision 2030 through its programmes and initiatives.

He said the chamber also contributes to the settlement of commercial disputes through mediation and arbitration, represents the emirate’s economic sectors at international events, organises exhibitions, facilitates trade delegations and works with partners to advance its goals.

Al Nuaimi told board members the strategy would align with the UAE’s development plans and serve as a cornerstone for strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a global centre for investment, trade and the digital economy.

He said adopting the strategy reflects the chamber’s commitment to national priorities and to the directives of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with a focus on advancement, innovation, sustainability and global leadership.

Al Nuaimi added, “We have adopted an integrated strategy for the next phase that enhances public and private sector partnerships and reflects the future role of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber in shaping the Emirate’s economic future.”