Child Digital Safety Forum highlights social media role in protecting children online

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) --The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has concluded the Child Digital Safety Forum, held under the theme “Towards a Safe and Sustainable Digital Environment for Future Generations”, with discussions focusing on institutional and societal approaches to protecting children online.

The forum highlighted efforts to strengthen coordination among institutions and raise public awareness of newly introduced legislation, as the UAE’s Federal Decree-Law No. 26 of 2025 on Child Digital Safety enters into force.

The second day of the forum, whose sessions were moderated by Counsellor Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Prosecution Administration in Abu Dhabi, was held via the virtual platform of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy. Sessions examined child safety risks in the digital space, the roles of government entities and social media platforms, and relevant legal and regulatory frameworks.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, in his presentation entitled “Cybersecurity in the Digital Environment and Its Role in Child Protection”, addressed the most prominent cyber challenges targeting children and emphasised the importance of building an integrated preventive system based on modern technologies, supportive legislation, and institutional coordination among the competent authorities.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution, reviewed the human rights framework of the law and its alignment with international conventions, saying it aims to balance child protection with safeguarding children’s rights in the digital environment.

The forum sessions further addressed the responsibilities of digital platforms. Dr. Ahmed Abdel Zaher, Legal Adviser at the Technical Office of the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said legal frameworks regulate platform operations and set mechanisms for compliance with national legislation, including technical tools designed to protect children.

Dr Mahmoud Muslim, journalist and member of the Egyptian Senate, called for a shift from restriction-based policies to approaches that build digital awareness and resilience among children and families, stressing the role of education and media in supporting this transition.

Colleen O’Toole, a former appellate judge and prosecutor in Ashtabula County, Ohio, discussed legal accountability for artificial intelligence platforms in cases involving crimes against children, including mechanisms to enforce obligations and strengthen child protection amid rapid technological change.

In the closing session, Dr Sami Al Toukhy, Director of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, underscored the need to advance the concept of “digital judicial sovereignty” to address cross-border cybercrime. He said the new law sets clear obligations for digital platforms and reinforces the UAE’s position as a leader in child digital safety.